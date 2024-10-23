Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $585.86 million and $2,635.41 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,635.67 or 0.03981150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eigenpie mstETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00245327 BTC.

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,280 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,279.95295166. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,686.74152483 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $41,527.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eigenpie mstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eigenpie mstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.