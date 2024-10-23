Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

