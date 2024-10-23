Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Exelon by 178.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

