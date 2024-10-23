Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY24 guidance at $16.10-$16.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 16.100-16.600 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $860.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

