Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY24 guidance at $16.10-$16.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 16.100-16.600 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of LLY stock opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $860.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
