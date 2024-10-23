Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Shares Acquired Rep. Virginia Foxx

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC). In a filing disclosed on October 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ellington Financial stock on September 30th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 8/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 8/19/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 8/14/2024.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. 629,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,636. The company has a current ratio of 73.16, a quick ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.98. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 103.55%. The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 243.75%.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 150.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 1,667.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 282,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266,746 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 168,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,120.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Foxx (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Foxx served as a member of the North Carolina State Senate as well as deputy secretary for management for North Carolina. Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985. Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

