Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.65. 525,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,530,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBS

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $458.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.