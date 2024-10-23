Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.55 ($0.33), with a volume of 143815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.53 million, a PE ratio of -212.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

