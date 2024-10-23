Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Director Sells $85,601.46 in Stock

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,695.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. 289,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.