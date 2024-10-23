Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.47. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,128,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.