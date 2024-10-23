Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Roth Mkm

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 12.6 %

ENPH traded down $11.66 on Wednesday, hitting $80.57. 13,261,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

