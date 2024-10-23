Ergo 1-Day Volume Hits $116,580.53 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $49.58 million and approximately $116,580.53 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,266.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.86 or 0.00523422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00104739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00234968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00027937 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00070087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,073,014 coins and its circulating supply is 78,072,720 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

