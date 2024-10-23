Escalade (ESCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.53 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect Escalade to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESCA opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Escalade has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $187.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

