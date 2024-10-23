Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.840-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.72-$1.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.