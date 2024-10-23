Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 393,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,491,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $658.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 42.0% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.