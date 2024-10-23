Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,229,000 after purchasing an additional 287,984 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 268,292 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 543,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

