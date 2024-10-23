Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Purchased by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc boosted its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. David Kennon Inc owned about 0.08% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDI. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. City Center Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FIDI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 5,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,671. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $97.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

