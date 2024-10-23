Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after buying an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after buying an additional 661,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after buying an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after buying an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

