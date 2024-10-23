Financial Review: Hafnia (HAFN) vs. Its Rivals

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) is one of 37 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hafnia to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51% Hafnia Competitors -1,964.81% -1,254.59% -15.49%

Dividends

Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.8%. Hafnia pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Transportation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 25.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hafnia Competitors 121 1031 2014 36 2.61

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hafnia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hafnia currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.37%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 3.76%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hafnia is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hafnia and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $2.97 billion $793.28 million 4.15 Hafnia Competitors $3.81 billion $283.46 million -5,565.08

Hafnia’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hafnia. Hafnia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hafnia beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Hafnia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

