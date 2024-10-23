Financial Survey: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) vs. Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Revolution Medicines and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 0 10 1 3.09 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 440.54%. Given Entera Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

94.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Entera Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines N/A -34.57% -30.71% Entera Bio N/A -100.37% -84.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Entera Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $11.58 million 679.84 -$436.37 million ($3.64) -12.95 Entera Bio $57,000.00 1,161.44 -$8.89 million ($0.28) -6.61

Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entera Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies. Its RAS(ON) inhibitors include RMC-6236 (multi), RMC-6291 (G12C), and RMC-9805 (G12D), which are in phase 1 clinical trial; and development candidates comprise RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), as well as programs focused on G12R and other targets. The company’s RAS companion inhibitors include RMC-4630 that is in phase 2 clinical trial; and RMC-5552, which is in phase 1 clinical trial. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Entera Bio

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.