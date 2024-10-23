First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 12.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at First of Long Island

In related news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $2,116,239.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,853.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 272.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 438,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,032 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First of Long Island by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

