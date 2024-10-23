First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
