Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
