Foundry Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 352,986 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 195,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMP stock remained flat at $24.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,022. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

