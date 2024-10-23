Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Stock Price Down 45.9% – What’s Next?

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 45.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 479,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 790% from the average session volume of 53,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Freshlocal Solutions Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.
Freshlocal Solutions Company Profile
Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.
