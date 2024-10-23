FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 259 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 666.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

