GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.4% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 160,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $569.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $584.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.