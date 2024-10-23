GAM Holding AG Has $10.42 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,657 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,258,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,950.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,055.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $3,643,785. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

