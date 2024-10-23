Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $552,392.60 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gearbox Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00248116 BTC.

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,587,446,725.051638 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00455114 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $487,272.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gearbox Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gearbox Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.