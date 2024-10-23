genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.47 ($0.03). Approximately 14,476,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,599,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

genedrive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.87. The firm has a market cap of £13.14 million, a PE ratio of -64.38 and a beta of -0.04.

Get genedrive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian David Gilham acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,950.92). 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.