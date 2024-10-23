Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOODN opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

