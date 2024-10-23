Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $3 Million Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Onsemi by 690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 42.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Down 0.9 %

Onsemi stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com cut Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.74.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

