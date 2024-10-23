Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $547,000 Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 223,537 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 56.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,840,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,505,000 after buying an additional 662,666 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 57,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

