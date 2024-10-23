Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,144 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.6% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,455 shares of company stock worth $24,911,155. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $517.50 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.46.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.