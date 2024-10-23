Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.20-12.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94. Globe Life also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.400 EPS.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.86. 640,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

