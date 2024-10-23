Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 13603242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Grab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grab

Grab Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.