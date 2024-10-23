Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.
Grafton Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.
Featured Articles
