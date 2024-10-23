Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.82. 393,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,081,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $702.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 106.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

