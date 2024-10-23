Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $881,848,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 355,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,685,000 after acquiring an additional 241,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.30. The company had a trading volume of 99,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,699. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.34. The company has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.