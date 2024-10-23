Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,297,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in PayPal by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,675,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,230,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.03.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $81.02. 269,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,548,932. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

