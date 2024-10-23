Greenleaf Trust Has $10.23 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in McDonald’s by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 56,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $20.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,654. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.22.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

