Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.8% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 133,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $5,210,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,921,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

