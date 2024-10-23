Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $221.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $222.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.19.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

