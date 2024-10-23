Greenleaf Trust Sells 279 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $6,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $6.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $545.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,992. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $551.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

