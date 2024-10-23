Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 489 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zega Financial LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. 176,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,227. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.66. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.