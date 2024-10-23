Guidance Capital Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Guidance Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RL. StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.09.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,039. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $207.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

