Guidance Capital Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Guidance Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 19.1% in the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 24,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 190.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 39.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. 1,005,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 102.94%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

