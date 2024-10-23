Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases 1,039 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.01. The stock had a trading volume of 546,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.15 and its 200-day moving average is $364.86. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $394.92.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

