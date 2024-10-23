Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 8.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Viet D. Dinh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,711.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,104. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

