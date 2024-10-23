Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Guidance Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 72.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 2,015.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. 172,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

