Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 12,472 shares.The stock last traded at $14.53 and had previously closed at $14.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GHLD. JMP Securities increased their target price on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guild from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Guild Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.97 million. Guild had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Guild by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

